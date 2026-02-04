Floyd Mayweather sues Showtime for $340 million, 50 Cent takes brutal dig

Floyd Mayweather Jr's old pal and American rapper, 50 Cent, has opened up about the boxer's lawsuit against his former promotional company.
The undefeated boxing champion, who has been nicknamed "Money", claimed that he made over $1 billion from his successful career.
However, Mayweather shared that he believes that he is owed more money and has taken major steps to settle his balance.
As reported by TMZ Sports, the 50-0 boxer is suing Showtime, as he claims they were to blame for him missing out on a huge sum.
Sharing that a significant chunk of money is "missing", Mayweather alleges that there was "substantial participation and aid" from Showtime and its former president, Stephen Espinoza.
Following the lawsuit, 50 Cent, a former close friend of Mayweather, weighed in with a typically brutal post on Instagram.
Sending a message to Mayweather, the 50-year-old penned, "Oh no don't cry now champ they beat you out of $320 million, you dumb a**. I told you let me read the contracts now lace up.
"You gotta look good fighting Mike. then maybe we can get Bud to beat your ass for some big money," he penned in the caption.
Mayweather retired in 2017 after beating McGregor to move to 50-0 but has continued to compete in a number of exhibitions.
He is now scheduled to fight Mike Tyson in a collision of two greats, set to take place in March in Africa.