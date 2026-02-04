Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

Lewis Hamilton's nickname from Kim Kardashian exposed amid romance rumours

The F1 star and the reality TV star have fuelled up romance speculation with a Paris trip together

  • By Hania Jamil
In a shock move to both the F1 and entertainment worlds alike, Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are neck-deep in dating rumours amid recent outings.

As reported by The Sun, the pair have been enjoying some luxurious dates together, including when they were spotted entering a Paris hotel together on Monday.

It has now been revealed that the SKIMS founder has a cheeky nickname for her alleged new partner.

A source informed the Daily Mail that she calls the seven-time world champion "her Russell Wilson", the NFL star and singer Ciara's husband.

The reference is because Ciara was also in a relationship with a rapper, much like Kim was, but then she "upgraded" to Russell, which is how Kim sees her romance with Lewis, claimed the insider.

Moreover, while Kim and Lewis have remained hush about their romance, a romance is just what The Kardashians star needs right now, reported the outlet.

It was also revealed that both stars are not new to each other and have hung out in the same celebrity circles, and that her four children, who she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West, "love him".

