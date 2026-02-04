 JK Rowling breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein 'Cursed Child' Broadway invite

J.K. Rowling has spoken out about her alleged link with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Last week, the US Department of Justice released over three million new documents related to the notorious Epstein files, which have the world in chaos.
In the fresh release, netizens found an invitation to the official Broadway opening of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on April 22, 2018, to Epstein, after he had been convicted, prompting critics on social media to claim that the invitation was sent by Rowling.
Addressing the disturbing claims, the author penned on X, "This is beyond silly. Neither I, nor anybody on my team, ever met, communicated with or invited Jeffrey Epstein to anything."
Further document analysis showed that the tickets for the show were sent by the producers following a request by Epstein associate Peggy Siegal, who emailed Playground Entertainment head Colin Callender saying that a "very important friend" wanted to "come see the spectacle."
There is no indication that Callender was aware who the friend in question was.
Moreover, the DOJ files also confirm that Epstein was stopped from attending the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opening.
While he was sent the correct tickets, in an email to Siegal the following morning, he claimed he "could’t get in" as his name was not on the guest list. "No biggy but thought you should know," he added.