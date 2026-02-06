Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video

Prince Harry beams with delight as Meghan Markle suprises him with an adorable early Valentines' Day gift.
The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram stories on Thursday, February 5 to offer fans a look into her unbreakable bond with Harry.
In the video, the former Suits actress recorded Harry's reaction while presenting him her lifestyle brand As Ever's new chocolate collection with Compartes.
The short video starts with Meghan steps inside carrying the chocolates.
She walks up to Harry’s desk passing their beagle, Mamma Mia, who was seen resting at the bottom of duke’s work desk.
"Hello," Harry said, to which Meghan responded with a "Hello."
Harry then picks up the Flower Sprinkles Hemp Hearts White Chocolate enthusiastically noting "Yes, please!".
"Thank you!" said the 41-year-old, to which Meghan playfully, replied, "You got it!"
"Love you!" Harry exclaimed, leaving his wife giggling off camera.
In an Instagram post Meghan unveiled her latest Valentine's Day collection launch noting, "A love letter in chocolate, featuring our new Signature Chocolate Collection with our three beloved bars and introducing our newest delight, our exclusive Strawberry Dark Chocolate with Brut, available only in the collection."