Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Suniel Shetty reveals his biggest regret about hit film 'Dhurandhar’

Suniel Shetty set to star in 'Hera Pheri 3'

  • By Salima Bhutto
Suniel Shetty reveals his biggest regret about hit film Dhurandhar’
Suniel Shetty reveals his biggest regret about hit film 'Dhurandhar’

Suniel Shetty recently opened up about his biggest regret regarding the hit film, Dhurandhar.

During his chat in Lehren Podcast, the 64-year-old actor wished that he had a role in the Ranveer Singh starrer movie.

Shetty was asked if he wanted to be a part of Aditya Dhar’s latest hit, he responded, "I told Aditya that, because I was to play a role in Aditya’s Ashwatthama (The Immortal Ashwatthama)."

According to the actor, Dhurandhar is a mindblowing film.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor expressed that he loved Akshaye Khanna’s performance, and Singh clearly stole the show for him.

"The performances are outstanding. Akshaye Khanna is ten on ten. He is a fantastic actor," he said, adding, “But it was Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Hamza that truly impressed him. “Ranveer Singh is 100 out of 10. It is Ranveer Singh all the way."

Shetty then shed light on the actors’ performance specifically, admiring, "Akshaye is brilliant, but Ranveer was restrained. He held back, and that’s the most difficult thing to do.

"Showing jingoism as a hero is easy and the audience believes it. But sitting back in another country, yearning for your motherland and wanting to do something, that’s very tough."

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty is set to star in Hera Pheri 3.

Talwiinder reflects on fame and its toll on his carefully crafted identity
Talwiinder reflects on fame and its toll on his carefully crafted identity
Pankaj Tripathi marks deeply personal chapter in life: ‘Nostalgic and grounding’
Pankaj Tripathi marks deeply personal chapter in life: ‘Nostalgic and grounding’
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to body shaming comments in emotional statement: 'hurtful'
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to body shaming comments in emotional statement: 'hurtful'
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani ring in first wedding anniversary with heartfelt moment
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani ring in first wedding anniversary with heartfelt moment
Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail in cheque-bounce case
Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail in cheque-bounce case
Priyanka Chopra Jonas teams up with Hrithik Roshan for 'Krrish 4'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas teams up with Hrithik Roshan for 'Krrish 4'
Maria B. bold take on Basant: ‘There is much to mourn’
Maria B. bold take on Basant: ‘There is much to mourn’
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan upcoming film hit by pre-release setback
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan upcoming film hit by pre-release setback
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja set to make her Bollywood debut: report
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja set to make her Bollywood debut: report
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya post loving tribute to Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya post loving tribute to Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th
Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with Farah Khan for double role in ‘Main Hoon Na 2’?
Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with Farah Khan for double role in ‘Main Hoon Na 2’?
AR Rahman says he wants to 'move on' from communal remarks controversy
AR Rahman says he wants to 'move on' from communal remarks controversy

Popular News

Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video

Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video
3 hours ago
Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks

Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks
5 hours ago
'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf

'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf
4 hours ago