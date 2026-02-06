Suniel Shetty reveals his biggest regret about hit film 'Dhurandhar’

Suniel Shetty recently opened up about his biggest regret regarding the hit film, Dhurandhar.
During his chat in Lehren Podcast, the 64-year-old actor wished that he had a role in the Ranveer Singh starrer movie.
Shetty was asked if he wanted to be a part of Aditya Dhar’s latest hit, he responded, "I told Aditya that, because I was to play a role in Aditya’s Ashwatthama (The Immortal Ashwatthama)."
According to the actor, Dhurandhar is a mindblowing film.
Elsewhere in the interview, the actor expressed that he loved Akshaye Khanna’s performance, and Singh clearly stole the show for him.
"The performances are outstanding. Akshaye Khanna is ten on ten. He is a fantastic actor," he said, adding, “But it was Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Hamza that truly impressed him. “Ranveer Singh is 100 out of 10. It is Ranveer Singh all the way."
Shetty then shed light on the actors’ performance specifically, admiring, "Akshaye is brilliant, but Ranveer was restrained. He held back, and that’s the most difficult thing to do.
"Showing jingoism as a hero is easy and the audience believes it. But sitting back in another country, yearning for your motherland and wanting to do something, that’s very tough."
On the professional front, Suniel Shetty is set to star in Hera Pheri 3.