D4vd case: Doubts over concealment of Celeste Rivas' body emerge 

Almost five months after Celeste Rivas' decomposed body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name, netizens are still questioning the singer's hand in the teen's death.
However, retired NYPD Sergeant Joe Giacalone shared with investigative journalist Kristin Thorne why D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is not the only person who should be considered in the horrifying case.
During US Weekly's episode of Uncovered, Thorne noted that just "because Celeste's body was found in the back of his trunk, that is not proof that he had anything to do with her murder."
Agreeing, Giacalone shared that the 20-year-old should not be the only person who should be treated as a suspect. "He has an entourage. He has all these people that work for him."
Celeste was last seen in Lake Elsinore, California, in April 2024, and her body was found over a year later, with authorities believing that her body had been in the trunk for several weeks prior to being discovered.
Moreover, D4vd and the deceased teen have also been involved in speculations of alleged romance due to a number of social media posts, a leaked SoundCloud track titled Celeste, and a matching index finger tattoo.
In the latest development in the Celeste death investigation, D4vd's pal, Neo Langston, appeared in front of a grand jury as a witness on Wednesday, after he was arrested for no-show and was bailed out after paying $60,000.
Besides that, the Romantic Homicide crooner has been named a person of interest, but no formal charges have been pressed.
His whereabouts also remain unknown since he left his Hollywood rental house after cancelling his world tour in September, days after Celeste's body was found.
While several witnesses have presented their testimonies in front of the grand jury, as per the court's order, the cause and manner of Celeste's death have been kept under wraps.