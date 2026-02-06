Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Travis Kelce gives sneak peek at wild guest experience for Taylor Swift wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry in June 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Travis Kelce gives sneak peek at wild guest experience for Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce gives sneak peek at wild guest experience for Taylor Swift wedding

Travis Kelce recently offers a tantalising glimpse of his and Taylor Swift’s wedding festivities.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked an interesting question by TMZ outside his New Heights podcast's Super Bowl party on Wednesday, February 4.

Kelce, who began dating Swift in 2023, was asked how many kegs of his beer brand Garage Beer will be on hand for his wedding party to the 36-year-old singer.

To which, the 36-year-old three-time Super Bowl champion responded that his beer will be flowing at his wedding.

"Man, I can't even count that high," the Ohio-born football star revealed said.

The couple announced their engagement via an Instagram post on August 26, 2025, writing, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

An insider, at that time, told PEOPLE of the engagement that both families are overjoyed, adding, "There were toasts, happy tears and everyone is thrilled for them."

Kelce and Swift are reportedly tying the knot this summer and planning a lavish wedding for June 13, 2026.

The star-studded wedding will be held at the Ocean House in Rhode Island, a luxurious 5-star hotel in Watch Hill, near Swift's home.

Around 300 guests are expected to attend the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with A-listers attending Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, and Cara Delevingne.

Moreover, Hugh Jackman, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Jack Antonoff, and Margaret Qualley, are also reportedly included in the list.

Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks
Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie land in hot water ahead of 'Wuthering Heights' release
Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie land in hot water ahead of 'Wuthering Heights' release
Zayn Malik excites fans with Konnakol tour date reveal
Zayn Malik excites fans with Konnakol tour date reveal
Tate McRae breaks silence after betrayal claims over 2026 Winter Olympics ad
Tate McRae breaks silence after betrayal claims over 2026 Winter Olympics ad
Tom Cruise makes striking appearance on elite superbike amid new romance buzz
Tom Cruise makes striking appearance on elite superbike amid new romance buzz
Prime Video makes exciting announcement for 'The Grand Tour'
Prime Video makes exciting announcement for 'The Grand Tour'
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
Tate McRae sparks outrage for ‘betraying’ Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics
Tate McRae sparks outrage for ‘betraying’ Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics
Kim Kardashian debuts plunging black look after romantic trip with Lewis Hamilton
Kim Kardashian debuts plunging black look after romantic trip with Lewis Hamilton
D4vd's pal Neo Langston faces grand jury after Montana arrest
D4vd's pal Neo Langston faces grand jury after Montana arrest

Popular News

Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return

Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’

Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat

Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat
2 hours ago