Travis Kelce gives sneak peek at wild guest experience for Taylor Swift wedding

Travis Kelce recently offers a tantalising glimpse of his and Taylor Swift’s wedding festivities.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked an interesting question by TMZ outside his New Heights podcast's Super Bowl party on Wednesday, February 4.
Kelce, who began dating Swift in 2023, was asked how many kegs of his beer brand Garage Beer will be on hand for his wedding party to the 36-year-old singer.
To which, the 36-year-old three-time Super Bowl champion responded that his beer will be flowing at his wedding.
"Man, I can't even count that high," the Ohio-born football star revealed said.
The couple announced their engagement via an Instagram post on August 26, 2025, writing, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
An insider, at that time, told PEOPLE of the engagement that both families are overjoyed, adding, "There were toasts, happy tears and everyone is thrilled for them."
Kelce and Swift are reportedly tying the knot this summer and planning a lavish wedding for June 13, 2026.
The star-studded wedding will be held at the Ocean House in Rhode Island, a luxurious 5-star hotel in Watch Hill, near Swift's home.
Around 300 guests are expected to attend the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with A-listers attending Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, and Cara Delevingne.
Moreover, Hugh Jackman, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Jack Antonoff, and Margaret Qualley, are also reportedly included in the list.