Britney Spears’ loved ones fear her mental health after confession against family

Britney Spears has fuelled fresh concerns about her mental health amid the family drama surrounding the singer.
The 44-year-old songstress recently claimed that she is "incredibly lucky to even be alive" after how her family "treated" her.
Now, a worried friend of the Toxic hitmaker dished out to Radar Online, "Britney is really worrying fans now."
According to the insider, Spears is talking about strain within her family and a broken bone, sparking a wellness check visit, as she had before.
The source comes few days after the pop star took aim at her family in her latest Instagram post, insisting that they will "never take responsibility for what they did."
Spears, who was freed from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021, posted, "As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone."
She added, "For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out, they were wrong.
"We can forgive as people but u don't ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial!!!"
In the end, Britney Spears noted, "I'm incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I'm scared of them."