  By Salima Bhutto
Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie land in hot water ahead of 'Wuthering Heights' release

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie land in hot water ahead of the release of their upcoming gothic romance, Wuthering Heights.

It all started when the pair, who is set to appear on The Graham Norton Show this week, airing on Friday, February 6.

The few glimpses from the yet-to-release episode show the duo flirting.

The pair has apparently raised eyebrows among the fans with their on-screen chemistry that they are pulling off strategically planned "PR playbook" to promote the upcoming romantic drama.

Last month, Elordi claimed that he and Robbie had a mutual obsession while filming which helped with getting into the character.

Then few days later the Barbie actress claimed that she became "co-dependent" on the Frankenstein actor.

On January 29, the pair made a public appearance with the matching signet rings, made to commemorate their time together.

Their unique behaviour was apparently slammed by social media users with one user saying, "They are going way too hard with this film promotion. This is exactly like Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. It's all marketing."

Meanwhile, another one believed, "Overdoing it to sell their chemistry."

According to another social media user, this shouldn't be necessary if the film is actually good.

It’s worth mentioning here that Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie starrer Wuthering Heights is set for release on February 13, 2026.

