  By Sidra Khan
Tom Cruise makes striking appearance on elite superbike amid new romance buzz

Tom Cruise is aging like a fine wine!

On Thursday, February 5, the Daily Mail reported that the 63-year-old legendary American actor made a striking appearance in Hollywood on his thunderous superbike.

As per the outlet, the Mission: Impossible star was “hard to miss” as he made a stylish arrival at luxury hotel, Sunset Tower, on a flame red Ducati Panigale – a famous line of high-performance superbikes known for its powerful engine and sharp, sporty look, made by the Italian brand Ducati.

The Hollywood star was spotted rocking a stylish leather jacket paired with black pants and matching leather gloves.

He also sported a black crash helmet that concealed most of his face, yet Tom still managed to rock the look.

Tom Cruise’s striking appearance comes just days after Radar Online shared that the actor is seeking a “steadier and private” romance following his high-profile breakup from Ana de Armas.

According to the report, the Jack Reacher star’s friends are trying to set him up with his Top Gun costar, Meg Ryan, believing that she would be the perfect match for him.

“There’s a growing feeling among people who know them well that Tom and Meg are unusually well matched, not just on paper but emotionally, too,” shared an insider, noting that the circles of both stars have been “gently creating opportunities” for them to spend more time together.

They added, “It’s all very low-key at the moment, but there’s a shared sense that this is a pairing that actually makes sense, which is why so many people are quietly rooting for it to happen.”

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas:

The whirlwind romance between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas began in early 2025 and the duo broke up a few months later in October.

