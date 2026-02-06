Tate McRae breaks silence after betrayal claims over 2026 Winter Olympics ad

Tate McRae found herself in major turmoil after she posted a promotional video on her social media, showing her rooting for Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The move did not land well with her fanbase, as netizens believe that as a Canadian, McRae should have promoted athletes from her home country who are competing in the Olympics.
Following the backlash, McRae turned to her Instagram Story to post a throwback snap of her as a child holding up a small Canadian flag with the text reading, "...Y'all know I'm Canada down."
In the ad, the greedy singer could be seen sliding down the slope in a stunning red snowsuit before getting lost, as she asked an owl for directions to Milan for the opening ceremony.
The video included footage of Team USA athletes, with McRae saying, "I'm trying to get to Milan for an amazing opening ceremony and meet Team U.S.A. Then it's the weekend with America's best skating for gold and Lindsey Vonn's epic comeback. Then come back to the States for the big game, Super Bowl LX."
Moreover, the surprise controversy came just days after Tate McRae lost the Grammy in the Best Dance Pop Recording ceremony to Lady Gaga.
Notably, the professional dancer-turned-pop star grew up in Calgary, Canada’s third-largest city.