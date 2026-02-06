'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf

Gossip Girl is set to return 14 years after the show ended, with a sequel focusing on Blair Waldorf’s life as an adult in New York City.
As per Deadline, the series, which was adapted from the book of the same name by Cecily von Ziegesar, aired on The CW for six seasons from 2007 to 2012, is set to hit the screen with revisiting the character’s story, portrayed by Leighton Meester on-screen, for a new standalone novel titled Blair.
The reports shared that Karen Kosztolnyik, VP, Executive Editorial Director of Fiction at Grand Central Publishing brought the novel from Alloy Entertainment.
The book is set to be published in the U.S. and through Charlotte Mursell, Publisher of Orion Fiction at Orion, a division of Hachette UK, for a global English-language release.
The sequel Blair is said to be set 20 years after the original Gossip Girl, with the now-40-something former socialite returning to the Upper East Side to reclaim her spot at the top.
Notably, it is not clear whether this new novel will make its place on tv screen or cinemas.
Alloy Entertainment, known for hits like The Vampire Diaries, You, and Pretty Little Liars, has secured film and TV rights for the project, should interest grow.
To note, Serena van der Woodsen, Blair’s BFF and occasional rival, was played by Blake Lively.
Other key cast members included Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, Matthew Settle, Taylor Momsen, and Jessica Szohr. Gossip Girl was rebooted on HBO Max in 2021 with a new cast, while Kristen Bell returned as narrator.