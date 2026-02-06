Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf

'Blair,' a 'Gossip Girl' sequel is set to hit the screen with revisiting Blair Waldorf's story

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Gossip Girl returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf
'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf

Gossip Girl is set to return 14 years after the show ended, with a sequel focusing on Blair Waldorf’s life as an adult in New York City.

As per Deadline, the series, which was adapted from the book of the same name by Cecily von Ziegesar, aired on The CW for six seasons from 2007 to 2012, is set to hit the screen with revisiting the character’s story, portrayed by Leighton Meester on-screen, for a new standalone novel titled Blair.

The reports shared that Karen Kosztolnyik, VP, Executive Editorial Director of Fiction at Grand Central Publishing brought the novel from Alloy Entertainment.

The book is set to be published in the U.S. and through Charlotte Mursell, Publisher of Orion Fiction at Orion, a division of Hachette UK, for a global English-language release.

The sequel Blair is said to be set 20 years after the original Gossip Girl, with the now-40-something former socialite returning to the Upper East Side to reclaim her spot at the top.

Notably, it is not clear whether this new novel will make its place on tv screen or cinemas.

Alloy Entertainment, known for hits like The Vampire Diaries, You, and Pretty Little Liars, has secured film and TV rights for the project, should interest grow.

To note, Serena van der Woodsen, Blair’s BFF and occasional rival, was played by Blake Lively.

Other key cast members included Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, Matthew Settle, Taylor Momsen, and Jessica Szohr. Gossip Girl was rebooted on HBO Max in 2021 with a new cast, while Kristen Bell returned as narrator.

Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks
Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
Travis Kelce gives sneak peek at wild guest experience for Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce gives sneak peek at wild guest experience for Taylor Swift wedding
Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie land in hot water ahead of 'Wuthering Heights' release
Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie land in hot water ahead of 'Wuthering Heights' release
Zayn Malik excites fans with Konnakol tour date reveal
Zayn Malik excites fans with Konnakol tour date reveal
Tate McRae breaks silence after betrayal claims over 2026 Winter Olympics ad
Tate McRae breaks silence after betrayal claims over 2026 Winter Olympics ad
Tom Cruise makes striking appearance on elite superbike amid new romance buzz
Tom Cruise makes striking appearance on elite superbike amid new romance buzz
Prime Video makes exciting announcement for 'The Grand Tour'
Prime Video makes exciting announcement for 'The Grand Tour'
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
Tate McRae sparks outrage for ‘betraying’ Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics
Tate McRae sparks outrage for ‘betraying’ Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics
Kim Kardashian debuts plunging black look after romantic trip with Lewis Hamilton
Kim Kardashian debuts plunging black look after romantic trip with Lewis Hamilton

Popular News

Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return

Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’

Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat

Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat
2 hours ago