Jim Carrey is back in the spotlight as rumors of a Grinch sequel swirl after Taylor Momsen's candid remarks.
Speaking at the Steven Tyler’s 7th annual Jam of Janie Grammys watch party on Sunday, the Hansel & Gratel teased the possible Grinch sequel with Carrey.
“Not that I know of,” she said.
“Some things don’t touch,” Momsen mentioned, adding, “Timeless classic. It’s lasted this long.”
Notably, this isn’t the first time the Gossip Girl star has shared her thoughts on a sequel of 2000 live-action film—she teased the second installment back in November.
“When Jim Carrey asks you to do something, you pay attention so we’ll see,” Momsen told Entertainment Tonight.
“So crazy,” she reminisced to the outlet, adding that the last time she saw Carrey, 64, was 25 years ago.
Momsen noted, “The whole thing is so crazy. When Matt Cameron told me that, my head about blew up. The odds of that are one in a billion. The whole thing is crazy.”
The co-stars had just reunited at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the time.
It’s worth noting that Carrey has previously joked about being asked about a sequel year after year, keeping the speculation alive.
To note, this update came before Carrey e is set to receive an honorary César in Paris on Thursday, February 27, 2026