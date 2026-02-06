Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks

The 'Gossip Girl' star has shared her thoughts on a sequel of 2000 live-action film

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen confession
Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen confession

Jim Carrey is back in the spotlight as rumors of a Grinch sequel swirl after Taylor Momsen's candid remarks.

Speaking at the Steven Tyler’s 7th annual Jam of Janie Grammys watch party on Sunday, the Hansel & Gratel teased the possible Grinch sequel with Carrey.

“Not that I know of,” she said.

“Some things don’t touch,” Momsen mentioned, adding, “Timeless classic. It’s lasted this long.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time the Gossip Girl star has shared her thoughts on a sequel of 2000 live-action film—she teased the second installment back in November.

“When Jim Carrey asks you to do something, you pay attention so we’ll see,” Momsen told Entertainment Tonight.

“So crazy,” she reminisced to the outlet, adding that the last time she saw Carrey, 64, was 25 years ago.

Momsen noted, “The whole thing is so crazy. When Matt Cameron told me that, my head about blew up. The odds of that are one in a billion. The whole thing is crazy.”

The co-stars had just reunited at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the time.

It’s worth noting that Carrey has previously joked about being asked about a sequel year after year, keeping the speculation alive.

To note, this update came before Carrey e is set to receive an honorary César in Paris on Thursday, February 27, 2026

Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
Travis Kelce gives sneak peek at wild guest experience for Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce gives sneak peek at wild guest experience for Taylor Swift wedding
Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie land in hot water ahead of 'Wuthering Heights' release
Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie land in hot water ahead of 'Wuthering Heights' release
Zayn Malik excites fans with Konnakol tour date reveal
Zayn Malik excites fans with Konnakol tour date reveal
Tate McRae breaks silence after betrayal claims over 2026 Winter Olympics ad
Tate McRae breaks silence after betrayal claims over 2026 Winter Olympics ad
Tom Cruise makes striking appearance on elite superbike amid new romance buzz
Tom Cruise makes striking appearance on elite superbike amid new romance buzz
Prime Video makes exciting announcement for 'The Grand Tour'
Prime Video makes exciting announcement for 'The Grand Tour'
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
Tate McRae sparks outrage for ‘betraying’ Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics
Tate McRae sparks outrage for ‘betraying’ Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics
Kim Kardashian debuts plunging black look after romantic trip with Lewis Hamilton
Kim Kardashian debuts plunging black look after romantic trip with Lewis Hamilton
D4vd's pal Neo Langston faces grand jury after Montana arrest
D4vd's pal Neo Langston faces grand jury after Montana arrest

Popular News

Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return

Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’

Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat

Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat
2 hours ago