Meta starts experimenting stand-alone app ‘Vibes'

Meta is currently experimenting with a stand-alone Vibes app, which was released in September 2025.
The app allows you to generate and share short-form artificial intelligence (AI)-generated videos and access a dedicated feed that displays AI videos from others.
With this app, users can also add new visuals, layer in music, and adjust styles.
This move would allow Meta to expand Vibes outside of the Meta AI app, positioning the company as a direct rival to OpenAI’s AI-generated video and social app, Sora.
Meta released a statement, which read, “Following the strong early traction of Vibes within Meta AI, we are testing a standalone app to build on that momentum.”
“We’ve seen that users are increasingly leaning into the format to create, discover, and share AI-generated video with friends. This standalone app provides a dedicated home for that experience, offering people a more focused and immersive environment. We will look to expand the app further based on what we learn from the community,” the statement added.
Though the Mark-Zuckerberg owned platform kept the numbers undisclosed, it claimed that Vibes has performed well, with Meta AI usage seeing a significant growth since its release, which may also signal demand for a stand-alone app.
Meta-started partnership and sharing are on the rise, with many Vibes videos being messaged to friends.
Although Vibes has been free since its release, Meta is planning to offer freemium access to Vibes video creation.
Moreover, Meta plans to release these test subscriptions in the near future.