Taylor Swift reveals personal inspiration behind 'Opalite' music video  

Taylor Swift is pulling back the curtain as she finally dropped her much-awaited music video for Opalite.
The mega pop-star, who skipped this year’s Grammys nominations, has officially released a new music video of her superhit music rendition.
On Friday, February 6th, Swift took to her Instagram account to share the personal journey and the true inspiration behind releasing an individual music video from a song from her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which she launched in 2025.
She shared a few peeks into her iconic music video, the 14-time Grammy-winning musician began her brief statement that read, "My favourite part about writing is that first spark of an idea."
"It can happen at any time, for any reason. The idea for the Opalite music video crash landed into my imagination when I was doing promo for The Life of a Showgirl," she continued.
Travis Kelce’s fiancée continued sharing that she first got the idea of releasing a creative music video for Opalite when she was a guest on one of her favourite television shows, "@TheGrahamNortonShowOfficial."
"For those of you who aren’t familiar, it’s a UK late-night show where Graham Norton (the insanely charismatic and lovable host) invites a random group of actors, entertainers, musicians, etc to be on his show, and we all sit there and chat like it’s a dinner party. They even serve wine," the Lover hitmaker added.
She also gave a huge shout to Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, @JodieSmith, and @LewisCapaldi, with whom she shared the screen for the TV show.
"I got to work with one of my favourite people in the world, @rpstam, again! I had more fun than I ever imagined - made new friends, metaphors, and fashion choices. It was an absolute thrill to create this story and these characters. Shot on film. The Opalite video is out now on Spotify & Apple Music," she concluded.
Taylor Swift’s new music video of Opalite is now available on Spotify and Apple Music.