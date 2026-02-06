Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud

Entertainment
  By Syeda Fazeelat
In a shocking move, Katie Price and Peter Andre jolted everyone with a joint statement, pledging to move forward peacefully following years of public dispute after their separation in 2009.

The former couple’s marriage lasted only for four years and also shared two children, Junior Savva Andreas Andre, and Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre, and continue to co-parent, aiming to create a “calm and supportive environment” for their family.

Taking to Instagram on February 6, they both posted "We have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect. We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children.”

"We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability."

"We want to stand united for our children. We are hoping this is a start of a positive relationship. We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead," the statement added.

The announcement follows heightened tensions between the pair. Recently, the popular model criticised Andre on her podcast, accusing him of limiting her involvement in their daughter Princess’ career and public life.

While responding to the allegation, Andre defended his silence over the years and referencing previous legal rulings regarding false allegations.

Despite this history full of disputes, both vows to stay silent and never speak against eachother.

