Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Tom Holland's fiancé Zendaya flaunts new hair transformation in key campaign

The 'Dune 2' actress' latest hair transformation marks a bold new era

  • By Fatima Hassan
Tom Hollands fiancé Zendaya flaunts new hair transformation in key campaign
Tom Holland's fiancé Zendaya flaunts new hair transformation in key campaign 

Zendaya has shocked fans with her dramatic hair transformation for a key fashion campaign. 

On Friday, February 6th, the Euphoria starlet debuted her crisp new haircut in Louis Vuitton’s iconic anniversary campaign.

Earlier this week, LV took to its official Instagram account to release a carousel of photos, featuring Zendaya in the Le Speedy's new collection.

"Le Speedy. Fit for fast-paced life, the Speedy is a versatile piece with a supple silhouette, wide zip closure, and signature handles for the freedom of life’s movement — as personified by House Ambassador Zendaya," the fashion brand stated in the caption.

They continued, "Discover the iconic anniversary collections via link in bio."

This adds to the smouldering and moody look and feel of the campaign, which sees her wearing a pinstriped two-piece suit and modest jewellery while sitting next to a Le Speedy bag.

Zendaya has branded herself as a fashion icon, marking the success of her branding with 10 Madame Tussaud’s wax figures around the world, the latest of which was launched in New York recently.

The Dune 2 actress, who got secretly engaged to Tom Holland in 2024, posed alongside the Keepall, Venice, and Speedy models for the campaign. 

Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud
Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud
Taylor Swift reveals personal inspiration behind 'Opalite' music video
Taylor Swift reveals personal inspiration behind 'Opalite' music video
Margot Robbie reveals truth behind her grueling 'Wuthering Heights' role
Margot Robbie reveals truth behind her grueling 'Wuthering Heights' role
Bad Bunny's community plans secret event ahead of his first Superbowl gig
Bad Bunny's community plans secret event ahead of his first Superbowl gig
D4vd case: Doubts over concealment of Celeste Rivas' body emerge
D4vd case: Doubts over concealment of Celeste Rivas' body emerge
Travis Kelce blames Taylor Swift for major mishap ahead of wedding
Travis Kelce blames Taylor Swift for major mishap ahead of wedding
Halle Berry shares exciting update after three 'failed' marriages
Halle Berry shares exciting update after three 'failed' marriages
Britney Spears’ loved ones fear her mental health after confession against family
Britney Spears’ loved ones fear her mental health after confession against family
'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf
'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf
Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks
Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’ sequel buzz reignites after Taylor Momsen remarks
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return

Popular News

Lindsey Vonn finishes strong training run despite recent knee injury

Lindsey Vonn finishes strong training run despite recent knee injury
20 minutes ago
Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud

Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud
26 minutes ago
Sonny Jurgensen, Hall of Fame quarterback dies at 91

Sonny Jurgensen, Hall of Fame quarterback dies at 91
an hour ago