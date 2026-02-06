Tom Holland's fiancé Zendaya flaunts new hair transformation in key campaign 

Zendaya has shocked fans with her dramatic hair transformation for a key fashion campaign.
On Friday, February 6th, the Euphoria starlet debuted her crisp new haircut in Louis Vuitton’s iconic anniversary campaign.
Earlier this week, LV took to its official Instagram account to release a carousel of photos, featuring Zendaya in the Le Speedy's new collection.
"Le Speedy. Fit for fast-paced life, the Speedy is a versatile piece with a supple silhouette, wide zip closure, and signature handles for the freedom of life’s movement — as personified by House Ambassador Zendaya," the fashion brand stated in the caption.
They continued, "Discover the iconic anniversary collections via link in bio."
This adds to the smouldering and moody look and feel of the campaign, which sees her wearing a pinstriped two-piece suit and modest jewellery while sitting next to a Le Speedy bag.
Zendaya has branded herself as a fashion icon, marking the success of her branding with 10 Madame Tussaud’s wax figures around the world, the latest of which was launched in New York recently.
The Dune 2 actress, who got secretly engaged to Tom Holland in 2024, posed alongside the Keepall, Venice, and Speedy models for the campaign.