Sonny Jurgensen, Hall of Fame quarterback dies at 91

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen has passed away at the age of 91.
The news of his passing was announced by his family on Friday, February 6, in a statement, noting, "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather, Sonny Jurgensen."
The statement continued, "We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only by a golden arm, but also a fearless spirit and intellect that earned him a place among the legends in Canton."
"While he has taken his final snap, his legacy will remain an indelible part of the city he loved and the family he built," it added.
Jurgensen spent 18 seasons as a quarterback in the NFL and entered the league as an Eagles fourth-round pick out of Duke in 1957.
He was traded to Washington in 1964 where he became one of the franchise most iconic players.
Jurgensen was recognized as one of the best players in the NFL. During his career he led the league in passing yards five times and finished with 32,224 career passing yards, ranking 51st in NFL history.
After retiring from football 1974, he enjoyed a successful broadcasting career which he concluded in 2019.
Jurgensen was inducted into the football Hall of Fame in 1983.