  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Atlanta Rapper Lil Jon’s son remains missing as search enters fifth day

Lil Jon's has requested for some privacy and prayers during this difficult time while the search for his son continues

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Atlanta rapper Lil Jon's adult son’s search continues after he reportedly went missing, Georgia authorities have ramped up their search near the location where he was last located.

Nathan Smith, also known as DJ Young Slade, went missing on Tuesday morning.

As per the authorities, the 27-year-old left his home on Baldwin Drive and Mayfield Road at nearly 6 a.m. on foot without any phone.

The search for Smith has focused on a pond at Mayfield Park, a nearby location to his home. Divers and K-9 units were on the scene looking for any signs that may help find him.

Shortly after noon on Friday, a dive team was seen removing something from the lake.

However, the details regarding it remain undisclosed.

Smith is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds.

Speaking to CBS News Atlanta, Lil Jon's has requested for some privacy and prayers during this difficult time while the search continues.

Officials have asked for anyone with any lead to call the Milton Police Department's non-emergency dispatch line at (678) 297-6300 to help find Lil Jon's son at the earliest.

