  • By Syeda Fazeelat
WhatsApp to release Instagram-like 'Close Friends' feature for improved privacy

WhatsApp's forthcoming feature will allow users to share statuses with a select group of their contacts

WhatsApp to release Instagram-like 'Close Friends' feature for improved privacy

WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch a new called “Close Friends” for Statuses, which is reminiscent of Instagram's Close Friends option.

According to WABetaInfo, the forthcoming feature will allow users to share statuses with a select group of their contacts.

WhatsApp's Close Friends feature will allow users to generate a personalised “Close Friends” list, ensuring that private are shared only with certain people instead of the entire contact list, ensuring increased privacy.

This update will also let users to manage their Close Friends list directly from Status privacy settings when posting an update or via the Status screen within the app.

Any changes to the list will apply to future Status updates and will not affect past posts.

Moreover, the Meta-owned WhatsApp may launch a visual indicator—such as a coloured ring around a profile picture to show when a Status has been shared exclusively with Close Friends.

It is pertinent to mention that the instant-messaging app has yet to officially announce its launch date, the presence of the feature in beta testing indicates its launch to testers soon, which will be followed by a broader expansion.

