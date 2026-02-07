Apple to allow you use ChatGPT from CarPlay: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce a set of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) features to CarPlay.
With this significant update, the Cupertino-based tech giant will enable third-party chatbot apps to incorporate with CarPlay, to expand AI services such as Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT in the car for the first time.
Notably, CarPlay already supports third-party apps; however, the types of apps remain limited. Companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic aren’t currently able to generate CarPlay apps, so users are limited to using Siri voice controls in the vehicle.
CarPlay users will now also be able to access apps such as ChatGPT to ask questions hands-free, though the apps won’t be able to control vehicle or iPhone features.
Third-party AI voice apps will remain available via a wake word and won't replace Siri, so users will be required to launch an app to receive access to a chatbot.
App developers will now be allowed to design in-car experiences that will release a voice-based chat mode when the app is opened, which will streamline the process.
Apple is planning to support third-party AI apps "within the coming months," which may align with when the company's smarter variant of Siri is set to release.
With iOS 26.4, Apple is also launching a more personalized variant of Siri that uses a large language model.