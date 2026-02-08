 Morgan McSweeney resigns as Starmer's chief of staff over Mandelson controversy

World
  By Fatima Nadeem
Morgan McSweeney has resigned as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff on Sunday, February 8.

His resignation comes amid controversy connected to Peter Mandelson scandal.

Mandelson, who had already been sacked as UK ambassador to the US over Jeffrey Epstein links, in September, 2025, stepped down from the House of Lords after newly released Epstein files revealed some of the emails that reportedly contained confidential UK government communications which further raises concerns.

In a statement, McSweeney said, "The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself."

His statement comes after various Labour MPs blamed him for Mandelson's appointment.

He added, "When asked, I advised the prime minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice. "In public life, responsibility must be owned when it matters most, not just when it is most convenient. In the circumstances, the only honourable course is to step aside."

Meanwhile, responding to McSweeney's resignation, Starmer said it had been an "honour" to work with his right-hand man adding that "largely thanks to his dedication, loyalty and leadership that we won a landslide majority and have the chance to change the country."

Mandelson, meanwhile, also resigned his membership of the Labour party to avoid causing it “further embarrassment."

