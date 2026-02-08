'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks

Border 2 continues to maintain its dominance at the box office, crossing INR 400 crore worldwide within 14 days of release.
The military drama has successfully earned about INR 347 crore in India, while overseas markets contributed roughly $6.25 million, making the global total to a projected INR 404 crore.
The Sunny Deol’s, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty starrer delivered an impressive performance and became Sunny Deol’s second-highest-grossing film after Gadar 2.
Border 2 also marks the biggest career hit for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
As per trade projections, the movie could finish above INR 450 crore globally, although competition from Shahid Kapoor’s forthcoming O’ Romeo is likely to affect its momentum.
Meanwhile, other films, such as Yash-starrer Toxic has secured Andhra Pradesh and Telangana distribution rights with PVRINOX Pictures in an agreement reportedly worth ₹40 crore in advance.
The collaboration could provide strategic advantages before its planned Eid clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, one of the multiplex chain’s biggest performers.
While a date change remains possible, the current schedule sets up a potentially significant box-office showdown.