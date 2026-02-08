Prince William to show 'no mercy' to Andrew in his future monarchy 

Prince William will reportedly set strict punishment for paedophile Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor in his future monarchy.
According to a report by GB News, a royal expert, Tom Sykes, has claimed that the Prince of Wales would show no mercy to the former Duke of York when he takes over the throne after King Charles III.
The Royal commentator has suggested that the future monarch is convinced that the then-prince should face a police inquiry over his alleged ties with the deceased child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
"Friends of William have told me that he would have 'no hesitation' in letting it be known that Andrew should face a 'probe' police investigation if he were king," Skyes said.
He continued, "He genuinely believes the monarchy cannot remain popular and respected if it does not at least give the appearance of respecting the principle that no man is above the law."
"By contrast, those close to the King believe he has no desire whatsoever to see his brother subjected to a full-blown police inquiry," the royal expert noted.
This update came after the United States of America's Department of Justice released millions of pages of documents of child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, which also exposed his emails with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
After the release of the documents immense pressure has been built on King Charles to develop a police probe against his youngest brother.
As of now, His Majesty, who is reportedly focusing on Prince William's next trip to Saudi Arabia next week, has not been reacted to these reports.