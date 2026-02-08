Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'One Battle After Another' sweeps 2026 DGA Awards

Award-winning film, 'One Battle After Another' was premiered in September last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Leonardo DiCaprios film One Battle After Another sweeps 2026 DGA Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'One Battle After Another' sweeps 2026 DGA Awards 

Leonardo DiCaprio's new film, One Battle After Another, has scored big at the 2026 Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards ceremony.  

Over the weekend, the 78th annual gala, which was hosted by Kumail Nanjiani from the Beverly Hilton, saw the new film sweep major accolades. 

Paul Thomas Anderson, the director of the movie, received the prestigious award while emotionally taking the stage and calling his directing team up to join him. 

"This is an incredible, incredible honour. We’re going to take it with the love that it’s given and the appreciation of all our comrades in this room," Anderson noted.

He additionally said, "Obviously, we are up here minus one," as he paid tribute to the first director, Adam Somner, who passed away from cancer in November 2024.

The evening saw additional honours handed out to first-time feature filmmakers, as well as in a number of TV categories and special honours for associate director/stage manager David Charles and assistant director Gregory McCollum.

"Thank you, Chris Nolan, for opening for me, it’s like a dream, inside a dream, inside a dream, the greatest communicators on the planet. You can take a complex idea and turn it into something an actor can understand," the directors said. 

Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another premiered on September 26th, 2025.    

Romeo Beckham breaks silence as Brooklyn snubs parents David, Victoria
Romeo Beckham breaks silence as Brooklyn snubs parents David, Victoria
Lewis Hamilton's 'golden rule' tested as Kim Kardashian dating rumours heat up
Lewis Hamilton's 'golden rule' tested as Kim Kardashian dating rumours heat up
Cardi B reacts to Bad Bunny's Grammy speech ahead of his Super Bowl gig
Cardi B reacts to Bad Bunny's Grammy speech ahead of his Super Bowl gig
J Cole celebrates 'The Fall-Off' release with surprise 'Trunk Sale Tour'
J Cole celebrates 'The Fall-Off' release with surprise 'Trunk Sale Tour'
Nick Jonas, Glen Powell share unexpected bond: ‘Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants’
Nick Jonas, Glen Powell share unexpected bond: ‘Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants’
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce REAL feelings on Ryan Reynolds exposed
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce REAL feelings on Ryan Reynolds exposed
Cardi B lands in trouble with her fellow Patriots WAGs ahead of Super Bowl 2026
Cardi B lands in trouble with her fellow Patriots WAGs ahead of Super Bowl 2026
Margot Robbie draws steamy line between ‘Wuthering Heights’ movie and novel
Margot Robbie draws steamy line between ‘Wuthering Heights’ movie and novel
Greg Brown, Cake founding guitarist, dies at 76
Greg Brown, Cake founding guitarist, dies at 76
Michael Keaton heaps praise on late Catherine O'Hara: 'Kind of a goddess'
Michael Keaton heaps praise on late Catherine O'Hara: 'Kind of a goddess'
Brad Arnold death at 47 prompts emotional tributes: 'forever in our hearts'
Brad Arnold death at 47 prompts emotional tributes: 'forever in our hearts'
Daniel Stern's legal drama takes unexpected turn
Daniel Stern's legal drama takes unexpected turn

Popular News

Prince William to show 'no mercy' to Andrew in his future monarchy

Prince William to show 'no mercy' to Andrew in his future monarchy
34 minutes ago
'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks

'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks
52 minutes ago
Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'One Battle After Another' sweeps 2026 DGA Awards

Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'One Battle After Another' sweeps 2026 DGA Awards
60 minutes ago