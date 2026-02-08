Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'One Battle After Another' sweeps 2026 DGA Awards 

Leonardo DiCaprio's new film, One Battle After Another, has scored big at the 2026 Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards ceremony.
Over the weekend, the 78th annual gala, which was hosted by Kumail Nanjiani from the Beverly Hilton, saw the new film sweep major accolades.
Paul Thomas Anderson, the director of the movie, received the prestigious award while emotionally taking the stage and calling his directing team up to join him.
"This is an incredible, incredible honour. We’re going to take it with the love that it’s given and the appreciation of all our comrades in this room," Anderson noted.
He additionally said, "Obviously, we are up here minus one," as he paid tribute to the first director, Adam Somner, who passed away from cancer in November 2024.
The evening saw additional honours handed out to first-time feature filmmakers, as well as in a number of TV categories and special honours for associate director/stage manager David Charles and assistant director Gregory McCollum.
"Thank you, Chris Nolan, for opening for me, it’s like a dream, inside a dream, inside a dream, the greatest communicators on the planet. You can take a complex idea and turn it into something an actor can understand," the directors said.
Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another premiered on September 26th, 2025.