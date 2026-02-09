Trump blasts Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show as 'the worst ever'

World
  By Bushra Saleem
US President Donald Trump slammed Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show after missing the NFL final showdown.

The "King of Latin Trap" delivered an electrifying performance at the New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks final clash at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8.

The Grammy Award winner whose show was strongly opposed by the US president brought the crowd to their feet during the halftime show.

However, right after Bad Bunny's halftime show, Trump took to his Truth Social to criticise the Puerto Rican rapper's performance.

The 79-year-old wrote, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A. and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day, including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!” he added.

The Republican president argued that there was nothing “inspirational” in the halftime show while claiming that it will “get great reviews” from “fake news media” because they do not have a clue about what is happening in the “real world.”

Trump also urged the NFL (National Football League) to immediately replace its new kickoff rule.

It is worth noting that the American president did not attend the Super Bowl in California, claiming it was too far. But prior to the event, he slammed halftime performers Bad Bunny and Green Day as a “terrible choice” and said he is “anti-them.”

Furthermore, the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 to claim the second NFL title for the franchise.

