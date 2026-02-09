Durefishan Saleem makes rare Basant confession: 'Felt truly wholesome'

Durefishan Saleem recently shared her true feelings for the Basant festival that recently happened in Lahore.
Recalling it with a few blurred memories during her childhood, the 30-year-old actress expressed that she is glad that the celebration was filled with glitz, and colour.
Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Murshid actress posted a heartfelt note, writing, “Made it to Lahore for a few hours just because my FOMO wouldn’t let me sit still and that’s rare for me.”
Saleem, who was last seen in recently concluded drama Sanwal Yaar Piya, went on to say, “I had only heard stories, held a few blurred memories and pictures from when I was four.”
However, for the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi star, seeing Lahore like this today felt truly wholesome and heartfelt.
According to the actress, she hopes people don’t forget to ask for more in all the glitz, colour, and celebration.
“To question what we’re told. To demand better -for ourselves, and even more so for the generations to follow,” said Saleem, adding, “To not choose silence just because it’s easier.”
She then added, “May we stay loud when it matters, humane in our choices, and zinda-dil as ever.”
In the end of her Instagram post, which included her picture from the three-day Basant festival, Durefishan Saleem penned, “Ps I love my city — its people, and its beautiful habit of celebrating every little joy like it might be our last because that’s what life is about .”
The Khaie actress post comes amid the Punjab government officially lifted the ban on the spring festival of Basant in Lahore after more than two decades.