Bad Bunny gets superstar treatment by Jennifer Lopez for his Super Bowl gig 

Jennifer Lopez is giving superstar treatment to Bad Bunny!
As the Grammy-winner sets the fire with his electrifying performance at the 2026 Super Bowl, the On the Floor hitmaker could not resist herself from supporting her favorite fellow singer.
On Sunday, February 8th, Lopez turned to her Instagram account to share a brief statement as she paid a heartfelt tribute to Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, for his high-profile musical performance.
"@badbunnyPR… sending you all the love, positivity and the biggest hug in the world! We are all behind you tonight," the singer-turned-actress stated lovingly in her caption.
She continued expressing her love for the DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS crooner, writing, "I know that you are going to kill it! I am here with you, the way you were there with me! So proud to be Boriqua!"
The Let's Get Loud singer also dropped a few images from her memorable performance at the 2020 Super Bowl, where she once co-headlined the halftime show in 2020 alongside Shakira, and previously shared the stage with Bad Bunny during her gig.
At the time, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer supported his Spanish fellow singer, and now he gets all the love from her.