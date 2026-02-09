Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Bad Bunny gets superstar treatment by Jennifer Lopez for his Super Bowl gig

Jennifer Lopez gives sweet shout out to Bad Bunny as he ignited halftime stage with his electrifying performance

  • By Fatima Hassan
Bad Bunny gets superstar treatment by Jennifer Lopez for his Super Bowl gig
Bad Bunny gets superstar treatment by Jennifer Lopez for his Super Bowl gig 

Jennifer Lopez is giving superstar treatment to Bad Bunny!

As the Grammy-winner sets the fire with his electrifying performance at the 2026 Super Bowl, the On the Floor hitmaker could not resist herself from supporting her favorite fellow singer.

On Sunday, February 8th, Lopez turned to her Instagram account to share a brief statement as she paid a heartfelt tribute to Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, for his high-profile musical performance.

"@badbunnyPR… sending you all the love, positivity and the biggest hug in the world! We are all behind you tonight," the singer-turned-actress stated lovingly in her caption.

She continued expressing her love for the DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS crooner, writing, "I know that you are going to kill it! I am here with you, the way you were there with me! So proud to be Boriqua!"

The Let's Get Loud singer also dropped a few images from her memorable performance at the 2020 Super Bowl, where she once co-headlined the halftime show in 2020 alongside Shakira, and previously shared the stage with Bad Bunny during her gig. 

At the time, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer supported his Spanish fellow singer, and now he gets all the love from her.  

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX: List of stars who attended this year's Halftime
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX: List of stars who attended this year's Halftime
Kendall Jenner grooves to ex Bad Bunny's epic 2026 Super Bowl performance
Kendall Jenner grooves to ex Bad Bunny's epic 2026 Super Bowl performance
Justin Baldoni pulls off unexpected financial move ahead of Blake Lively trial
Justin Baldoni pulls off unexpected financial move ahead of Blake Lively trial
Kim Kardashian nails dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton in predictable move
Kim Kardashian nails dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton in predictable move
Justin Bieber revives 'Baby' fever at Super Bowl with Ludacris after 16 years
Justin Bieber revives 'Baby' fever at Super Bowl with Ludacris after 16 years
Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'One Battle After Another' sweeps 2026 DGA Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'One Battle After Another' sweeps 2026 DGA Awards
Romeo Beckham breaks silence as Brooklyn snubs parents David, Victoria
Romeo Beckham breaks silence as Brooklyn snubs parents David, Victoria
Lewis Hamilton's 'golden rule' tested as Kim Kardashian dating rumours heat up
Lewis Hamilton's 'golden rule' tested as Kim Kardashian dating rumours heat up
Cardi B reacts to Bad Bunny's Grammy speech ahead of his Super Bowl gig
Cardi B reacts to Bad Bunny's Grammy speech ahead of his Super Bowl gig
J Cole celebrates 'The Fall-Off' release with surprise 'Trunk Sale Tour'
J Cole celebrates 'The Fall-Off' release with surprise 'Trunk Sale Tour'
Nick Jonas, Glen Powell share unexpected bond: ‘Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants’
Nick Jonas, Glen Powell share unexpected bond: ‘Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants’
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce REAL feelings on Ryan Reynolds exposed
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce REAL feelings on Ryan Reynolds exposed

Popular News

Durefishan Saleem makes rare Basant confession: 'Felt truly wholesome'

Durefishan Saleem makes rare Basant confession: 'Felt truly wholesome'
47 minutes ago
Bad Bunny gets superstar treatment by Jennifer Lopez for his Super Bowl gig

Bad Bunny gets superstar treatment by Jennifer Lopez for his Super Bowl gig
35 minutes ago
Trump blasts Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show as 'the worst ever'

Trump blasts Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show as 'the worst ever'
2 hours ago