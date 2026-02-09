Obama congratulates Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in 'special' post

Former United States president Barack Obama sent a public message to the Seattle Seahawks after their Super Bowl LX victory on Sunday.
Seattle’s championship capped a dominant 2025 season, as the Seahawks finished 14-3 and first in the NFC West.
They ranked third in scoring at 28.4 points per game. Seattle also led the league on defense, allowing just 17.2 points per game. Balance defined their identity all season, Athlon Sports reported.
Seattle crushed the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the divisional round. They edged the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship. The run ended with a 29-13 Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.
Obama shared a post on X praising the team’s title run. He congratulated Seattle as champions and highlighted the MVP and QB in the win.
“Congratulations to the Super Bowl champion @Seahawks! This defense was special,” Obama wrote. “MVP Kenneth Walker was dominant. And Sam Darnold gave us one of the best comeback stories in a long time. Enjoy the celebration.”
Super Bowl LX was played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald led a defense that recorded six sacks and three takeaways.