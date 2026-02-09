News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling's new film trailer debuts before Bad Bunny's big halftime show

The 'Barbie' actor's new science-fiction film will premiere in theatres in March this year

Ryan Gosling has excited fans by unexpectedly releasing a trailer for his upcoming film, Project Hail Mary.

A few moments before Bad Bunny’s headline-grabbing performance at the 2026 Super Bowl, the final trailer for Amazon MGM’s next film premiered at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, February 8th.

The trailer gives viewers a solid glimpse of the alien Rocky, who encounters Gosling’s character in space.

For those unaware, in the new movie, the 45-year-old Canadian actor portrays a science teacher named Ryland Grace, who wakes up on a spaceship with no recollection of who he is or how he got there.

The film's synopsis said that Grace (played by Gosling), whose memory slowly returned, soon discovers he must solve the riddle behind a mysterious substance that’s causing the sun to die out.

Ryan Gosling’s new film will premiere on March 20th, 2026.

This surprise trailer debuted at the Super Bowl halftime before the Grammy-winning musician took the stage for his electrifying performance.

For his high-profile gig, he was also joined by Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Ricky Martin at the stage to celebrate his recent achievement at the 68th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, where he won the Album of the Year accolade for his superhit studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. 

