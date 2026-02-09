Alia Bhatt unveils her brand’s clean mission

News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Alia Bhatt launched her children's clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma in October 2020

  • By Salima Bhutto
Alia Bhatt recently unveiled the clean mission of her clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma, which she launched in 2020.

The 32-year-old actress shared a clip of herself on her Instagram account on Monday, February 9.

The Jigra actress, in the video, could be seen talking about what inspired Bhatt and her Ed-a-Mamma team to create a range that's safe.

In the video, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star could be seen saying, “As a parent, you’re always watchful noticing everything.”

Alia Bhatt launched her children's clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma in October 2020

Bhatt went on to say, “The way your baby breathes.

“The sound of a restless turn the little frown that tells you something’s not right and you want to be there for every moment to comfort, and to protect.

“It's an instinct that never leaves you.”


The Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress also added, “It guides every choice that you make for your child, what you touch, what you trust, what you let near them.”

Bhatt added, “And that's what inspired us at Ed-a-Mamma to create a range that's safe. Gentle and cares just as much for your baby.”

In the end, the Darlings actress noted, “As you do clean, conscious baby care, is made with our value hearts to value for your whole heart.”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will star in Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

