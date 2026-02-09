News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sci-Tech

Elon Musk puts back Mars mission for ‘self-growing city on Moon’

SpaceX boss Elon Musk reveals ‘overriding priority’ for 2026 after acquiring xAI

  • By Bushra Saleem
Elon Musk puts back Mars mission for ‘self-growing city on Moon’
Elon Musk puts back Mars mission for ‘self-growing city on Moon’ 

Elon Musk’s Mars mission has once again taken a back seat the billionaire has shifted focus on Moon.

According to CNN, the richest person in the world has decided to focus on nearer and more achievable goal, sending humans to live on the Moon instead of waiting for the ideal situation to reach on Mars.

In statement on X on Sunday, the billionaire said his company SpaceX has now shifted its priorities to building “a self-growing city on the Moon,” arguing that it could be achieved in less than a decade, compared with more than 20 years for a similar plan on Mars.

“The overriding priority is securing the future of civilization and the Moon is faster,” he said on X Sunday. “It is only possible to travel to Mars when the planets align every 26 months (six month trip time), whereas we can launch to the Moon every 10 days (2 day trip time).”

It is not immediately clear what Musk meant by a “self-growing city” or whether his plans are in line with a similar lunar plan NASA proposes.

Musk said the company remains committed to building a Mars city, and will begin doing so in about five to seven years. As recently as last May, Musk had said SpaceX was working to land its first uncrewed Starship on Mars as soon as late 2026.

Apple to relaunch iPad and iPad Air soon without THESE updates
Apple to relaunch iPad and iPad Air soon without THESE updates
WhatsApp to prepare custom audience lists for Status Privacy
WhatsApp to prepare custom audience lists for Status Privacy
ChatGPT caricature viral trend: Try these prompts to create animated portraits
ChatGPT caricature viral trend: Try these prompts to create animated portraits
Apple to allow you use ChatGPT from CarPlay: Report
Apple to allow you use ChatGPT from CarPlay: Report
WhatsApp to release Instagram-like 'Close Friends' feature for improved privacy
WhatsApp to release Instagram-like 'Close Friends' feature for improved privacy
Spotify’s rolls out new feature to let you explore story behind your favourite song
Spotify’s rolls out new feature to let you explore story behind your favourite song
OpenAI unveils new agentic coding model GPT-5.3 Codex
OpenAI unveils new agentic coding model GPT-5.3 Codex
Meta starts experimenting stand-alone app ‘Vibes'
Meta starts experimenting stand-alone app ‘Vibes'
Spotify brings significant updates for improved reading experience
Spotify brings significant updates for improved reading experience
Google’s Gemini app exceeds 750M monthly active users
Google’s Gemini app exceeds 750M monthly active users
Apple iPhone 18 series to release with no major design upgrades: Report
Apple iPhone 18 series to release with no major design upgrades: Report
Adobe cancels plans to discontinue Adobe Animate following backlash
Adobe cancels plans to discontinue Adobe Animate following backlash

Popular News

Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed

Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed
25 minutes ago
Bad Bunny earns praise for emotional Super Bowl performance amid ICE debate

Bad Bunny earns praise for emotional Super Bowl performance amid ICE debate
34 minutes ago
Tom Brady, Alix Earle spark dating rumours after Super Bowl dance

Tom Brady, Alix Earle spark dating rumours after Super Bowl dance

49 minutes ago