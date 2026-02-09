Elon Musk puts back Mars mission for ‘self-growing city on Moon’ 

Elon Musk’s Mars mission has once again taken a back seat the billionaire has shifted focus on Moon.
According to CNN, the richest person in the world has decided to focus on nearer and more achievable goal, sending humans to live on the Moon instead of waiting for the ideal situation to reach on Mars.
In statement on X on Sunday, the billionaire said his company SpaceX has now shifted its priorities to building “a self-growing city on the Moon,” arguing that it could be achieved in less than a decade, compared with more than 20 years for a similar plan on Mars.
“The overriding priority is securing the future of civilization and the Moon is faster,” he said on X Sunday. “It is only possible to travel to Mars when the planets align every 26 months (six month trip time), whereas we can launch to the Moon every 10 days (2 day trip time).”
It is not immediately clear what Musk meant by a “self-growing city” or whether his plans are in line with a similar lunar plan NASA proposes.
Musk said the company remains committed to building a Mars city, and will begin doing so in about five to seven years. As recently as last May, Musk had said SpaceX was working to land its first uncrewed Starship on Mars as soon as late 2026.