What is MrBeast's million dollar puzzle from Super Bowl 2026 and how to enter?

During the Super Bowl on February 8, 2026, viewers saw an unusual and exciting commercial featuring YouTube star MrBeast.
What is MrBeast’s million dollar puzzle?
Mr Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson used the Super Bowl's massive audience to start a big puzzle challenge where he is offering $1 million to the first person who solves a special puzzle shown in the commercial.
The commercial opens with MrBeast announcing that he has hidden $1 million inside a virtual vault.
In a 30-second ad partnered with software company Salesforce and the Slackbot AI the 27-year-old mentioned the game “won’t be easy.”
MrBeast, popular for his huge prize giveaways, continued, “Good news, you’ll have Slackbot. The powerful new AI from Salesforce to help you decipher the puzzle.”
How to enter Mr Beast's $1 million puzzle challenge from Super Bowl ad?
According to the official puzzle FAQ, the contest will entail solving a series of "real, nonlinear, and interconnected puzzles that are designed to reward creativity, logic, and persistence."
The commercial finishes with MrBeast urging viewers to scan the QR code on screen to participate in the puzzle challenge online.
This particular Super Bowl commercial might be one of MrBeast's biggest giveaways ever.
In addition to the Super Bowl ad, MrBeast and Salesforce made three extra short videos with clues to help viewers solve the puzzle for the huge prize.
