  By Fatima Nadeem
What's open on President Day 2026? Here's everything you need to know

Here's what you need to know about what will be open and closed on President Day 2026

  By Fatima Nadeem
Presidents Day is a federal holiday in the United Sates which is observed on the third Monday of February every year to honour the past presidents.

What is Presidents Day?

President Day, known as Washington's Birthday was first introduced to honour George Washington, the first president of the US.

People celebrated Washington's birthday even before it became an official federal holiday.

Around 100 years after his birth, Congress set up a special committee to organize national celebrations in his honour.

Congress honoured Washington's 130th birthday by reading his farewell address publicly and this practice later became a regular tradition in the Senate that is still observed.

Presidents Day was originally on February 22 but was moved to the third Monday in February in 1971 to create long weekends instead of midweek holidays.

When is Presidents Day 2026?

Presidents Day falls on Monday, February 16 this year.

What is open on Presidents Day?

Most shops, restaurants, malls and private business stay open and public transport usually runs normally or with some minor changes.

Are banks and post offices open on President Day?

Banks are closed on President Day but you can still use online banking and ATMs while post offices will remain closed.

