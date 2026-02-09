King Charles faces tough question about Andrew after UK trade info leak report

Just hours after a new set of emails from Andrew to late Jeffrey Epstein exposed how he leaked UK’s trade info back in 2010 – King Charles hit with a tough question about his disgraced brother.
On Monday, February 9, King Charles arrived at Clitheroe station in Lancashire to visit the town.
However, things got intense when a member from the crowd heckled and shouted a question about the former prince.
As per the video, when Charles was meeting with the crowd gathered to meet him as he got off the train, a man shouted "How long have you known about Andrew?"
Reacting to the gutsy question, other people in the crowd booed.
As per LancsLive, the heckler was pulled away while the crowd could be heard shouting "Shut up" and "Kick him out".
Charles - who has faced a similar incident last week as well then waved goodbye before getting into a car.
This heckling incident occurred just hours after a set of new emails from Andrew to Epstein exposed he leaked UK's trade info to the late paedophile in 2010 - when the former prince was government envoy.