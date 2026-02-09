Ferrari Luce: First fully electric sports car unveiled in teaser images

News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Ferrari released teaser images of its first fully electric sports car on Monday, February 9.

At an event in San Francisco, Ferrari unveiled the name of its visionary new full-electric sports car named Ferrari Luce.

The images revealed Luce's classy interior including leather seats, steering wheel, instruments and control panel.

The new Luce, which means light in Italian was designed in collaboration with LoveFrom, the creative studio founded by renowned designer Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

Highlighting the main idea behind the car's name, the luxury Italian carmaker wrote on its website, “‘Luce’ is more than a name. It is a vision. When Ferrari speaks of Luce, it is not defining a technology, but a philosophy: electrification as a means, not an end—a new era where design, engineering and imagination converge into something that did not exist before."

It added, "Simple, pure and evocative, Luce becomes a symbol of clarity and inspiration, expressing Ferrari’s approach to innovation: uncompromising vision, transparent design, silent energy that is felt in every fibre, and form shaped by function.” 

However, enthusiasts will have to hold off as vehicle's exterior design will remain a mystery until its full reveal in May.

