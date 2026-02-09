Drake’s $1M Super Bowl bet backfires as Seahawks defeat Patriots

Drake’s high-stakes Super Bowl bet didn’t pay off this year, with the rapper reportedly losing $1 million as the so-called “Drake Curse” made another appearance.
The God’s Plan singer announced on Instagram that he placed a $1,000,000 bet on the Patriots to win the 2026 Super Bowl as the big game approached.
With Seattle beating New England 29–13, Drake’s big Super Bowl wager fell flat, and many fans seized the moment to revive jokes about the “Drake curse.”
“Bet against me if you dare,” the U My Everything crooner said on the social media post along with a proof of the huge bet that he had placed on Saturday, February 7.
He also disclosed that he would have taken home an estimated $2,950,000 if the Patriots had won.
Avid Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg supported Drake’s decision, commenting “SMART MAN” on the post.
On the other hand many followers made fun of Drake for backing the Patriots.
“Bro already lost the fight before the battle starts,” one fan commented.
While another noted, “Drake, you my guy, but holy you’re cursed when it comes to betting on sports. I know every single time to take the opposite of whoever you think is going to win, that’s how bad it is.”
The “Drake Curse” referred to the team Drake backs are destined to lose, a theory fueled by his string of high-profile betting misses — from a $60,000 NBA Finals bet in 2016 to seven-figure wagers on the Maple Leafs in 2025 and the Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl, all of which ended in losses.