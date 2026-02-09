Shakira suffers tumble on stage but continues show in El Salvador

Shakira took a tumble on stage while performing live in El Salvador during her world tour, but the pop star quickly recovered and continued the show.
The Hips Don’t Lie singer was performing in full enthusiasm on her hit Si Te Vas from her fourth album Dónde Están los Ladrones? when she tumbled over at the Jorge El Mágico González National Stadium in the El Salvadorian capital San Salvador on Saturday night.
The clip shows Shakira acknowledging the audience, then running across the stage before suddenly falling.
She sprang to her feet without missing a beat, quipping to the audience, “Ouch, what a fall!”
After the mishap, she posted it to her Story and told her fans “not to worry” as she is “made of rubber.”
On Saturday, the Waka Waka singer started her and performed at the same stadium the following night.
She is scheduled to mark her return for shows on 12, 14 and 15 February before travelling to Mexico.
Soon after the video went viral, the fans appreciated Shakira’s professionalism for finishing the performance despite the mishap on stage.
One said: “Shakira has overcome worse falls and always manages to rise like a phoenix! Poor thing but that can happen to anyone, let's go Shakira!”
Another remarked,” Super agile in getting up quickly and continuing the show.”
Notably, Shakira kicked off the latest leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in the Central American country with five dates.