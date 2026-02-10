Savannah Guthrie shares desperate plea as search for missing mother continues

Savannah Guthrie has shared another emotional plea for the safe return of the abducted mother as the safe return deadline ends.
According to BBC, the alleged ransom deadline for the safe return of Today show co-host Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, has passed as search for the 84-year-old continues.
Officials have said that they have not yet identified any person of interest or suspect in the missing case of the US anchor’s mother as the ransom deadline of Monday 17:00 local time (00:00 GMT) approaches.
Right before the deadline ended, Guthrie once again turned to social media to ask for prayers for her mother, who has been missing since January 31.
In a video posted on Instagram Today co-anchor said, “We believe that somehow, some way, she is feeling these prayers and that God is lifting her even in this moment and in this darkest place. We believe our mom is still out there. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her.”
“She was taken, and we don’t know where, and we need your help. I’m coming on just to ask you not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are, even if you’re far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help," she added.
The 54-year-old also thanked people for their continuous support and prayers during the hard times.
Nancy was reported missing by her family on February 1 at noon. She was last seen at her home in Arizona on the night of January 31. Authorities believe that she was taken out of her bed against her will or during her sleep.