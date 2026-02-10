News
Chappell Roan drops bombshell over moral values: 'I refuse to passively stand by means'

Chappell Roan makes shocking decision days after her controversial fashion statement at this year’s Grammys.

While dropping a bombshell statement over moral values, the 27-year-old singer announced her dissociation with talent agency led by Casey Wasserman.

Roan took to Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 10, and declared, “As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman.”

The Good Luck, Babe singer, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, went on to say, “I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well.”

“No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.”

According to Roan, she has deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists.

“And I refuse to passively stand by,” said the Pink Pony Club hitmaker, adding, “Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity.”

The Red Wine Supernova songstress concluded her post, saying, “This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust.”

Her post comes a week after she made a bold fashion statement at 2026 Grammys.

It’s worth mentioning here that Chappel Roan wore a sheer maroon gown whose matching draped dress hung from nipple rings, making it one of the most talked-about outfits at this year's ceremony.

