Lewis Hamilton shares message of 'love' after hard launching Kim Kardashian romance

Lewis Hamilton shares message of 'love' after launching romance with Kim Kardashian 

Lewis Hamilton has shared a powerful message of “love” after hard launching romance with Kim Kardashian at Super Bowl 2026.

The Formula One star confirmed romance rumours with the TV star after making an appearance together at the Super Bowl LX clash between Patriots and Seahawks on Sunday.

The couple was seen all smiling and chatting in the luxury box as they enjoy the game and Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

Following the game, the seven-time world champion took to Instagram to share message of “love” as he praised Puerto Rican rapper and his performance.

He wrote, “That was one of THE most important Super Bowl halftime shows in history. In a world and a country led by people whose only goal is to encourage division, we witnessed an artist stand amongst a diverse group of people, on the same level, with a message of togetherness. It gave me goosebumps.”

“I have the highest respect for Benito and this show he put on. A show that wasn't about himself, but about the people. I'm truly so inspired. I don't speak Spanish, but his message of unity resonated deeply. Seeing the Grenada flag made me feel instantly connected. My family is from there. The Caribbean is home. Like he said, the only thing more powerful than hate is love,” Hamilton added. 

Pakistan set to face India in T20 World Cup after boycott reversal
McLaren unveils 2026 F1 car MCL40 ahead of Bahrain pre-season test
Lewis Hamilton makes first post after major public appearance with Kim Kardashian
Jake Paul’s Bad Bunny Super Bowl show remarks spark Amanda Serrano reaction
Tom Brady, Alix Earle spark dating rumours after Super Bowl dance
Bad Bunny vs. TPUSA: How many people watched the 2026 halftime show?
Super Bowl 2026: Seahawks take revenge after 11 years, beat Patriots
Lindsey Vonn injury update: Skier undergoes surgery after tragic crash
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'superstar status' questioned amid Al-Nassr tensions
Super Bowl 2026: Bad Bunny expected to break halftime viewership record
Epic Games refuses online claim about Jeffery Epstein and Fortnite
Lindsey Vonn crashes in winter Olympics downhill run
