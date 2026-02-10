News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Epstein files fallout: Labour MPs demand resignation from Keir Starmer

UK government in crisis as Starmer refuses to quit over Jeffery Epstein scandal

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to change his Downing Street operation in a crunch meeting with Labour MPs.

According to Sky News, the meeting came at a moment of peril for the prime minister over his appointment of Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US, with Starmer's position on the line.

Defending his leadership, Starmer said, "I have won every fight I've ever been in. I fought to change the Crown Prosecution Service so it better served victims of violence against women and girls. I fought to change the Labour Party to allow us to win an election again. People told me I couldn't do it. And then they gradually said, you might just get over the line.”

“We won with a landslide majority. Every fight I've been in, I have won. After having fought so hard for the chance to change our country, I'm not prepared to walk away from my mandate and my responsibility to my country, or to plunge us into chaos as others have done," he added.

The prime minister told a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party that change will go far beyond who sits where in Number 10.

Starmer also told Labour MPs that he wouldn't stand down, saying he wouldn't "walk away" and cause "chaos."

