Princess Eugenie seen for the first time after King Charles publicly supports Andrew probe 

Princess Eugenie's new photos emerge amid disgraced dad Andrew's police investigation talks.
The Princess of York has been photographed at an art gallery in Qatar as she breaks for the first time since new emails from Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein exposed a new scandal.
Andrew has seemingly gotten himself into a deeper trouble as a set of new bombshell emails have disclosed that he leaked UK's trade information to the late paedophile.
Just hours after this shocking news about King Charles' brother made the headlines, he took a prompt action by offering full support to police if and when investigation against Andrew begin.
As York family's crisis deepened, Princess Eugenie - who is the director of art dealer Hauser & Wirth was pictured at a high-end contemporary art fair, which took place in Doha this week.
The photo was shared by her German influencer friend Caroline on her Instagram account.
Eugenie smiled as her friend comforting arm around the princess, however, she appeared slightly jaded in the photo.
This also marks Eugenie's