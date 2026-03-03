News
Kate Middleton strongly reacts to Harry, Meghan's UK return plan: 'very delicate time'

Princess Kate has made her stance clear on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's highly anticipated UK return this summer.

The Princess of Wales - who is known as the "peace maker" in the Royal Family is said to be not "thrilled" with the idea of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK trip this year, for the countdown ceremony for The Invictus Games 2027.

As per the inside sources, Harry and Meghan returning to the Britain like "nothing happened" feels like "betrayal" to the future Queen - as she has still not forgotten how the Sussex's damaged the institution in 2020 after leaving the UK.

"Kate’s not thrilled, and that’s putting it mildly. She feels there are lines that, once crossed, can’t simply be erased" the source told an American outlet.

As per the insider, "Kate has made her position very clear and she has let the King know her feelings on the matter."

"She feels a real sense of betrayal at the idea of them coming back like nothing happened… She does not believe bringing Meghan back into the fold could help the monarchy. In her view, it would inflame everything," the source added.

The tipster further explained that Kate believes that "service is long-term. It’s not conditional." 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

The couple severed their ties with the royal family by making shocking claims against senior members on multiple public platforms, starting from their infamous Oprah Winfrey interview.



