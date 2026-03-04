Why Prince William wanted Eugenie, Beatrice out from upcoming Royal event

The real reason behind King Charles' latest snub to his nieces Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie has been revealed.
Over the weekend, an inside source recently claimed that the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's daughters are asked not to join the Royal Family as this year's Ascot.
"I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year," the source told Daily Mail.
"Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this," they added.
The decision of banning Beatrice and Eugenie came in the wake of controversies surrounding the York family as their mom Sarah Ferguson, and dad, Andrew's ties with Jeffrey Epstein have been exposed in newly released Epstein files.
Now, giving her two cents on the Royal Family's latest blow to the York Princesses, commentator Kinsey Schofield has explained the real reason behind this heartbreaking decision, which has left Beatrice, "blindsided."
Kinsey claimed that the sister's turned down William's suggestion in November last year.
"What I think is interesting - they say in November the York women turned down Prince William's suggestion to do an 'ethics check,' on their personal investments," Kinsey noted.
"That's when Prince William began to be concerned about their presence," she added.
The Royal commentator further noted, "William believed they potentially may have involuntarily been involved with some of their mother and father's shady business people."
"He wanted to protect them by offering them this ethics check to be ahead of any scandal that could come to fruition," she added.
The insider who spilled about the ban on Fergie's daughters also revealed that William has also asked Royal members not to appear in any photographs with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie "for the rest of the year."