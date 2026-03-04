Royal family urged to speak out as King Charles residence faced major loss

The royal family is facing mounting calls to break their silence following a major incident that has sparked widespread public concern.
A Royal Family residence issued a statement after a bridge collapsed on King Charles’s Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire due to heavy snowmelt overwhelming the structure.
This major incident occurred after weeks of severe winter weather that hit the Scottish region hard with persistent snowfall.
The surface at the Spittal of Glen Muick car park gave way, resulting in major damage that compromised the bridge.
Balmoral Castle released a statement addressing the incident, "Unfortunately, due to a high volume of snowmelt, the road at the Spittal of Glen Muick car park has collapsed and undermined the bridge.
They went on to say, "The bridge is now closed to both vehicles and pedestrians. We will begin repair work as soon as possible."
In shared photos by the estate disclosed the extent of the destruction, with tarmac linking the wooden bridge to the roadway having been substantially washed away.
The Restoration efforts are expected to begin at the earliest opportunity.
Notably, the 50,000-acre Balmoral Estate became King Charles III’s property following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Royal links to the region go back centuries, when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert acquired the castle in 1852.