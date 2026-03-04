News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Royal family urged to speak out as King Charles residence faced major loss

A Royal Family residence issued a statement after facing a major setback

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Royal family urged to speak out as King Charles residence faced major loss
Royal family urged to speak out as King Charles residence faced major loss

The royal family is facing mounting calls to break their silence following a major incident that has sparked widespread public concern.

A Royal Family residence issued a statement after a bridge collapsed on King Charles’s Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire due to heavy snowmelt overwhelming the structure.

This major incident occurred after weeks of severe winter weather that hit the Scottish region hard with persistent snowfall.

The surface at the Spittal of Glen Muick car park gave way, resulting in major damage that compromised the bridge.

Balmoral Castle released a statement addressing the incident, "Unfortunately, due to a high volume of snowmelt, the road at the Spittal of Glen Muick car park has collapsed and undermined the bridge.

They went on to say, "The bridge is now closed to both vehicles and pedestrians. We will begin repair work as soon as possible."

In shared photos by the estate disclosed the extent of the destruction, with tarmac linking the wooden bridge to the roadway having been substantially washed away.

The Restoration efforts are expected to begin at the earliest opportunity.

Notably, the 50,000-acre Balmoral Estate became King Charles III’s property following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal links to the region go back centuries, when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert acquired the castle in 1852.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle support William, Kate's big move against Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle support William, Kate's big move against Beatrice, Eugenie
Why Prince William wanted Eugenie, Beatrice out from upcoming Royal event
Why Prince William wanted Eugenie, Beatrice out from upcoming Royal event
Buckingham Palace issues update on Duchess Sophie's big achievement in Ireland
Buckingham Palace issues update on Duchess Sophie's big achievement in Ireland
Prince William sends scathing message to Sarah Ferguson amid her Ireland retreat
Prince William sends scathing message to Sarah Ferguson amid her Ireland retreat
Kate Middleton strongly reacts to Harry, Meghan’s UK return plan: 'very delicate time'
Kate Middleton strongly reacts to Harry, Meghan’s UK return plan: 'very delicate time'
Prince Harry UK press battle intensifies as King's Royal correspondent breaks silence
Prince Harry UK press battle intensifies as King's Royal correspondent breaks silence
King Charles' abdication nears?
King Charles' abdication nears?
Princess Anne to travel for special visit after receiving esteemed honour
Princess Anne to travel for special visit after receiving esteemed honour
Prince William to embark on solo trip after admitting need to be ‘in calm state’
Prince William to embark on solo trip after admitting need to be ‘in calm state’
King Charles sends emotional letter after Beatrice's shattered reaction to royal ban
King Charles sends emotional letter after Beatrice's shattered reaction to royal ban
Royal Family breaks silence on King’s ‘road to recovery’ amid health crisis
Royal Family breaks silence on King’s ‘road to recovery’ amid health crisis
Palace aides ring alarms after William's emotional statement: 'not in a good position'
Palace aides ring alarms after William's emotional statement: 'not in a good position'

Popular News

Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader

Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader
32 minutes ago
Harry Styles reveals shockingly unhygienic advice he got for marathon training

Harry Styles reveals shockingly unhygienic advice he got for marathon training
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton heat things up with big relationship move

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton heat things up with big relationship move
3 hours ago