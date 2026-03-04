King Charles hit with unexpected setback ahead of upcoming historic State Visit

Two weeks before welcoming a foreign president at his royal residence, King Charles has been hit with an unexpected setback.
On Wednesday, March 4, GB News reported that an eco-fashion designer is suing the British monarch’s private charity for a whopping £6million after it backed out from a celebrity fundraising dinner.
As per the outlet, elite firm Marici London’s founder Amanda Navaian has filed a legal complaint against King Charles III Charitable Trust, claiming that she was left “psychologically scarred” after a joint project was cancelled.
Navaian also claimed that due to Charles’s trust’s withdrawal, she lost millions in revenue when the partnership, supposed to include a launch dinner and a promotional T-shirt campaign supporting the king’s Coronation Food Project, was called off.
In the complaint, the fashion designer also shared that due to this shocking blow, she was affected so deeply that she has been unable to work for an extended period.
She also revealed that the event was “planned to be attended by celebrities and influencers, with Olivia Buckingham, Princess Beatrice's stylist, curating it.”
In response, Amanda Navaian is now suing King Charles’s FareShare, which is the UK’s leading food redistribution charity.
Along with FareShare, the fashion designer is also dragging Dori Dana-Haeri, who chairs the development committee for King Charles's Coronation Food Project, to the court.
Seeking £6million in damages, Navaian said, "It was the last-minute cancellation which made my whole eco-system fall apart,” adding that others also "wanted answers and wanted to know what went wrong.”
"There was no valid reason to give for the dinner being cancelled and soon after that my entire eco-system fell apart. Everything that meant anything to me was involved in that project. There could have been over one million in sales during that launch week,” she continued.
Notably, the legal team defending King Charles’s charity has assured that Amanda Navaian’s claims are “bound to fail.”
This comes just two weeks before King Charles is scheduled to host a historic State Visit at Windsor Castle for Nigeria’s president.
It is pertinent to mention that this will mark the first State Visit by Nigerian president to the UK in 37 years, making it a major event.