Sarah Ferguson struggles for place to stay amid ex-Andrew royal fallout

Sarah Ferguson is said to be effectively homeless and relying on friends for accommodation after losing her royal home amid the continuing controversy tied to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor links to Jeffrey Epstein.
As per Page Six, the insider shared that after the former Duchess of York and her former husband Andrew were asked to leave their royal home, she has been relying on friends for accommodation, including Priscilla Presley.
“Everyone’s telling her that now’s not a good time,” said an insider.
The source added, “A lot of people actually really like her, but being associated with anyone associated with Epstein just isn’t wise right now.”
Although Eugenie lives in the city, the two reportedly feel that having Fergie nearby could pose challenges for the family.
“Now that Andrew has lost his royal title, the girls [Eugenie and older sister Beatrice] are the only members of the family who are real royals,” said an insider.
They went on to say, “It’s more important than ever for them to be kept as far away from the scandal as possible.” (Eugenie might not be feeling terribly hospitable anyway, after it was revealed that her mom wrote to Epstein, “Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”)
To note, , the former Duke and Duchess of York lived together in his Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor until he was evicted by his brother, King Charles, after his arrest for his involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.