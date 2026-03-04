News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle support William, Kate's big move against Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly taken a surprising U-turn to please Kate Middleton, Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties and leaving the UK, remained in a touch with the York sisters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

However, as a slew of controversies linked to Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's controversial ties with Jeffrey Epstein exposed, Harry and Meghan have distanced themselves from their daughters.

Royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield has claimed that "Harry and Meghan were offering their support to Beatrice and Eugenie - we're hearing that has been removed."

"They're not backing them anymore, nor are, William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales," she added.

