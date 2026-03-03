News
King Charles' abdication nears?

King Charles III ascended to the throne in 2022 after the demise of his mother Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace's insiders have spilled about the potential timeline of King Charles III's abdication.

The 77-year-old monarch ascended to the throne in 2022 after the passing of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II - who has been the longest reigning monarch of England.

Within two years of taking the throne, Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, and is still going through the treatment.

Beside health woes, Charles had to deal with other challenges, including his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's controversial ties with Jeffrey Esptein.

Now, Palace insiders are claiming that Charles is preparing to handover the reign to his elder son, Prince William as early as next year.

"The transition will look measured and dignified. Health provides the most unassailable explanation," an insider told Rob Shuter.

They further claimed, "Charles will not be seen as pushed," adding, "He has waited a lifetime for this role. When he steps back, it will be entirely on his terms."

Speaking of William's commitment to the firm and how he has been serving the monarchy alongside his father, a longtime aide noted, "In many ways, he’s already king unofficially. The institution is preparing emotionally, even if the paperwork hasn’t caught up."

"The monarchy survives because it adapts before it has to. If there’s a handover, it won’t feel like surrender. It will feel inevitable," they added.



